Mercedes Martinez Reportedly Hurt At SHIMMER Event

The following comes from Shannon Walsh, who reports that Mercedes Martinez appeared to have been injured at a SHIMMER event earlier today. She wrote:

This looks bad. Shimmer has been delayed.

It was Mercedes Martinez and Cheerleader Melissa vs. DASH Chisako and Hiroyo Matsumoto.

Matsumoto powerbomed Melissa right on top of Martinez. DASH was waiting to come off the top with a frog splash but Martinez was clearly hurt.

Dash waited up on top then came down to carefully go for a pin, but Martinez brushed her off.

The match ended in a DQ when Melissa hit DASH with a chair.

Mercedes was not moving but holding her side. Rise owner Kevin Harvey and Lexie Fyfe came out very concern to see what was going.

Lenny Leonard sounded somber and said they were going to a break instead of focusing on the situation.

They are still not back live at 4:15pm EST. They have been showing past Shimmer matches on FITE.

Main event for SHIMMER 111 is supposed to be Nicole Savoy vs. Allysin Kay