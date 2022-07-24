wrestling / News
Mercedes Martinez Retains ROH Women’s Title At Death Before Dishonor (Clips)
Mercedes Martinez managed to hang onto her ROH Women’s World title at Death Before Dishonor, making Serena Deeb submit. The two women went back and forth with a variety of holds and counters, before Martinez was able to pick up the win. Her next challenger will be Willow Nightingale, who won a shot on Zero Hour.
This is the first reign for Martinez, who won the belt back on May 4, 2022 and has been champion for 80 days. On that episode of AEW Dynamite, the then-interim champion defeated Deonna Purrazzo to unify both belts.
You can follow along with our live coverage of the show here.
