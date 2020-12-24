wrestling / News
Mercedes Martinez Returns to NXT With Attack On Io Shirai
Mercedes Martinez made her first NXT appearance in over three months, attacking Io Shirai on this week’s NXT. Martinez appeared on tonight’s episode and attacked Io Shirai. Shirai had come out to the ring to call out Toni Storm, but Martinez snuck up behind her and attacked, choking her and putting her through the announce table with a Death Valley Driver. You can see pics and video from the segment below.
Martinez was last seen on NXT in a Cage Match loss to Rhea Ripley at NXT Super Tuesday on September 8th. She was briefly Retaliation of RETRIBUTION before being quietly taken out of the group without explanation.
.@shirai_io is waiting, Toni Storm. #WWENXT ⏰ pic.twitter.com/9N73Nk6qNg
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 24, 2020
SHE'S BAAAACCKKKKK!@RealMMartinez has RETURNED to #WWENXT and she's taking out the champ! @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/f6LKz8RhSL
— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2020
Shocked? #WWENXT @RealMMartinez pic.twitter.com/qTcefysIcU
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 24, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Cary Silkin Reveals He Received ‘Rinky-Dink Offers’ From CM Punk & Jerry Jarrett to Buy ROH
- Arn Anderson On Babyface vs. Heel Champions, The Brain Busters’ Tag Title Reign In WWE, Working With Steve McMichael
- Steve Austin On Potential Movie With The Rock, Costing Vince McMahon $14,000 At TV Taping, Pat McAfee’s NXT Promos
- JBL On Learning About Brawl For All, ECW One Night Stand Crowd, How ECW Fans Compare To NXT Fans