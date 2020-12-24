Mercedes Martinez Returns to NXT With Attack On Io Shirai

Mercedes Martinez made her first NXT appearance in over three months, attacking Io Shirai on this week’s NXT. Martinez appeared on tonight’s episode and attacked Io Shirai. Shirai had come out to the ring to call out Toni Storm, but Martinez snuck up behind her and attacked, choking her and putting her through the announce table with a Death Valley Driver. You can see pics and video from the segment below.

Martinez was last seen on NXT in a Cage Match loss to Rhea Ripley at NXT Super Tuesday on September 8th. She was briefly Retaliation of RETRIBUTION before being quietly taken out of the group without explanation.