Mercedes Martinez Set For This Week’s NXT
– With her WWE signing just announced on Tuesday, Mercedes Martinez is set to compete on this week’s NXT. It was reported on this week’s WWE Backstage that Martinez will be in the women’s battle royal to determine the #1 contender to Rhea Ripley’s NXT Women’s Championship. The winner of the match faces Ripley at NXT Takeover: Portland in February.
Also set for the match are Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Xia Li, Dakota Kai, Vanessa Borne, Chelsea Green, Kayden Carter, Santana Garrett, Mia Yim, Shotzi Blackheart, and Io Shirai. NXT airs tomorrow live on USA Network.
