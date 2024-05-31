Mercedes Martinez vs. Tasha Steelz Set For Mike Santana’s Puerto Rican Weekend

Mercedes Martinez and Tasha Steelz are set to do battle at Mike Santana’s Puerto Rican Weekend next weekend. House of Glory announced that the two will face off at the show, which takes place on June 8th in New York City.

The full announcement reads:

Mercedes Martinez battles Tasha Steelz at Santana’s Puerto Rican Weekend in NYC June 8th

Mike Santana has announced on Saturday June 8th live from the NYC Arena and LIVE on FITE+ there will be a battle of boricuas when AEW star Mercedes Martinez battles TNA star Tasha Steelz!

Mercedes Martinez, the veteran celebrating her 25th year in pro wrestling this year is one of the all time greatest and a legend in the Puerto Rican culture. She has won championships all over the world during her career.

“The Boricua Badass” Tasha Steelz returns to NYC to show she is the present and future of professional wrestling. The former Impact Tag Team Champion wants to prove she can go with the best in the world.

What will happen when these two stars collide on Saturday June 8th? Be there to find out!

Tickets are available at HOGWrestling.net.

Also announced so far;

WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colon

HOG Heavyweight Champion Mike Santana

Epico & Primo Colon

Homicide

Amazing Red

Stay tuned for more announcements in the coming days!