wrestling / News
Mercedes Martinez vs. Tasha Steelz Set For Mike Santana’s Puerto Rican Weekend
Mercedes Martinez and Tasha Steelz are set to do battle at Mike Santana’s Puerto Rican Weekend next weekend. House of Glory announced that the two will face off at the show, which takes place on June 8th in New York City.
The full announcement reads:
Mercedes Martinez battles Tasha Steelz at Santana’s Puerto Rican Weekend in NYC June 8th
Mike Santana has announced on Saturday June 8th live from the NYC Arena and LIVE on FITE+ there will be a battle of boricuas when AEW star Mercedes Martinez battles TNA star Tasha Steelz!
Mercedes Martinez, the veteran celebrating her 25th year in pro wrestling this year is one of the all time greatest and a legend in the Puerto Rican culture. She has won championships all over the world during her career.
“The Boricua Badass” Tasha Steelz returns to NYC to show she is the present and future of professional wrestling. The former Impact Tag Team Champion wants to prove she can go with the best in the world.
What will happen when these two stars collide on Saturday June 8th? Be there to find out!
Tickets are available at HOGWrestling.net.
Also announced so far;
WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colon
HOG Heavyweight Champion Mike Santana
Epico & Primo Colon
Homicide
Amazing Red
Stay tuned for more announcements in the coming days!
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Praises Cody Rhodes, Talks What He Brings To WWE
- More Backstage Details on Jordynne Grace Debuting in WWE NXT, How It Came Together
- Lex Luger Says A Company Takeover Storyline Will Be Hard for AEW To Pull Off, Thinks Tony Khan Is Doing The Best He Can
- Ted DiBiase Shares His Most Expensive Purchase, Talks Giving Receipts To Stiff Workers