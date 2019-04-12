Mercedes Martinez Says WWE Could Have an All-Women’s Brand, Talks Possibly Signing with WWE

– Mercedes Martinez believes that WWE could have an all-women’s brand if they play their cards right. Speaking with The Mirror, Martinez said that she is ‘always in contact’ with the company, but hasn’t signed any sort of contract. Highlights are below:

On possibly signing with WWE: “I think anyone’s goal – my goal – is to be part of WWE in some way. Whether it’s performing, and maybe at this point in my life and in my career, maybe to do something with coaching, helping the new batch of girls get on TV and with their training. Whether that happens or not, I’m not sure. I mean, me and WWE are always in contact, but there is no contract, and I want to let everyone know that. In terms of where my career can go, I’m still doing the independents, I’m still going overseas but in the back of my head, there’s always the chance of being in WWE in one shape or form. Whether it’s helping the girls out now and helping them get to that next level, who knows?”

On the possibility of an all-women’s brand in WWE: “I think if they go in the right direction, I really do think they can have their own brand and something just for females. You have companies: SHIMMER, EVE, SHINE, Femme Fatal, Bellatrix. There’s just so many women’s companies out there that have their own brand and their own streaming. This is a market – just females. So, it’s not just enough to do a pay-per-view, we want our own stuff, snd I think, even if you’ve got your RAW, SmackDown, NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live, what about women’s stuff? Not just the Mae Young Classic, but something of our own. I think that’s going to be the next big thing. Something weekly like a 205 Live but just females. The Mae Young Classic is a start. Evolution is a start. Main-eventing RAW, that’s the right direction but I think we just need our own brand, because that’s where you’re going to get the variety of female wrestlers that are unknown to showcase their stuff. NXT is a great start for the females, but we want something that’s our own because we’re still competing with the guys. We have the one match, maybe two, but the guys get the majority of it. So how about a whole women’s show? I think it will get there. Maybe this year, maybe next year, who knows? But I think WWE will do that one brand because there’s a market for it. It’s already being done, it’s just a matter of if they can capitalize on that and say, ‘Yeah, women’s wrestling is something real and they can draw just like the men do’. I’ll watch it – I want to be a part of it – but if I’m not, I want to contribute to that.”