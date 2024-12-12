wrestling / News

Mercedes Mone on Reaching 200 Days as TBS Champ: ‘I’m the Greatest of All Time!’

December 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mercedes Mone AEW Full Gear Image Credit: AEW

– In a post on social media, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone spoke on reigning 200 days as champion. Mercedes Mone stated on the milestone, “200 days as the TBS Champion. Moné changes the everything, and I’m the greatest of all time! 😍🥰🤑” You can view her comments below.

Mone won the title at AEW Double or Nothing earlier in May from Willow Nightingale.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Mercedes Mone, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading