– In a post on social media, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone spoke on reigning 200 days as champion. Mercedes Mone stated on the milestone, “200 days as the TBS Champion. Moné changes the everything, and I’m the greatest of all time! 😍🥰🤑” You can view her comments below.

Mone won the title at AEW Double or Nothing earlier in May from Willow Nightingale.