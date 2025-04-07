wrestling / News

Mercedes Mone Advances In Women’s Owen Hart Cup At AEW Dynasty

April 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mercedes Mone AEW Dynasty Image Credit: AEW

Mercedes Mone has punched her ticket to the women’s Owen Hart Cup Quarterfinals courtesy of a win at AEW Dynasty. Mone defeated Julia Hart at Sunday’s show in a first-round tournament match.

Mone now moves on to face the winner of Athena vs. Harley Cameron in the next round of the tournament. You can see highlights from the match below:

article topics :

AEW Dynasty, Mercedes Mone, Jeremy Thomas

