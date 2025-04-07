wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Advances In Women’s Owen Hart Cup At AEW Dynasty
Mercedes Mone has punched her ticket to the women’s Owen Hart Cup Quarterfinals courtesy of a win at AEW Dynasty. Mone defeated Julia Hart at Sunday’s show in a first-round tournament match.
Mone now moves on to face the winner of Athena vs. Harley Cameron in the next round of the tournament. You can see highlights from the match below:
The CEO has set her goal to take the Owen Hart Cup and gun for the AEW Women's World Title at All In!
But first 4-Belts Moné must take down the Princess of the Hounds of Hell!
Watch #AEWDynasty RIGHT NOW! https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@MercedesVarnado pic.twitter.com/dFfQBvrWID
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2025
Harley Cameron keeping close watch on this opening round matchup! And so is Mini Moné….
Watch #AEWDynasty RIGHT NOW! https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@MercedesVarnado | @TheJuliaHart | @harleycameron_ pic.twitter.com/3PVYgiP4HE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2025
Julia Hart showing The CEO her trademark athletic balance and VICIOUS mean streak!
Watch #AEWDynasty RIGHT NOW! https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@MercedesVarnado | @TheJuliaHart pic.twitter.com/0L9uDRGDIl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2025
Mercedes attempting to master the mind games of Julia Hart, easier said than done!
Watch #AEWDynasty RIGHT NOW! https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@MercedesVarnado | @TheJuliaHart pic.twitter.com/rPI4TurfqP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2025
It's a struggle of SUBMISSION and WILL!
Watch #AEWDynasty RIGHT NOW! https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@MercedesVarnado | @TheJuliaHart pic.twitter.com/DoZBW7PCvI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2025
