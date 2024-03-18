Mercedes Mone Says She ‘Felt Like Stone Cold Steve Austin’ For AEW Debut, Says She’s ‘Always About That Bag’

In an interview with ESPN, Mercedes Mone spoke about her AEW debut last week and how she felt hearing the fans’ reaction. Here are highlights:

On her AEW debut in Boston: “I felt like ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. I felt so cool. Like all the fans were on their feet, they threw up their signs. Fans were from all around. They came from all around the world. Just for this very moment, just to see me talk, just to see me debut. It was such a dream come true. It was unbelievable.”

On being out with an injury: “It was the hardest time of my life. When the injury first happened, I was so in shock. I was so confused. I was like, ‘Oh, wait, no,’ because I was on a mission. I had so many goals of going to Mexico, the [United Kingdom], Japan, all over the United States. We were preparing for so much. But I think maybe my body and the universe was just like, ‘Maybe you’re just going a little too fast. Maybe you need to slow down. You’re not done healing inside.'”

On the offer she got from AEW: “I mean, I’m not Mercedes Moné for no reason. Money changes everything. I’m always about that bag. Absolutely.”

On being told her broken foot was career-ending: “I love wrestling so much that I could not let the doctor tell me [I won’t wrestle again], I couldn’t let them say that was going to happen. I didn’t take no for an answer. And I pushed hard every single day. Rehabbing, working out, getting my mind right, meditating. Because again, I wasn’t sure when I was going to come back. I just knew that I was going to come back someday.”