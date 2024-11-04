wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Says AEW Has Enough Talent For Weekly Women’s Show
November 4, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Mercedes Mone spoke about the talent on the AEW roster and said there’s enough for a weekly women’s wrestling show. Mone is currently the TBS champion and is set to face Kris Statlander at Full Gear.
She said: “Wow, a weekly show, absolutely. We have the talent, so why not? All Elite Women Wrestling? There you go. We have the best women’s wrestling. From Willow, Mariah May, Toni Storm, Serena Deeb, Kris Statlander, Kamille, there is definitely an opportunity to have an all women’s show every single week, so I don’t see why not.“
More Trending Stories
- Rob Van Dam On How Certain Moves Have Lost Their Shine In Today’s Wrestling
- Jake Roberts On What Set Mid-South Wrestling Apart From Other Promotions
- Jim Ross Recalls Being the Scapegoat in Jeff Jarrett Contract Situation in 1999
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Vince McMahon’s Plans To Launch a New Company