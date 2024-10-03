Mercedes Mone Thinks All of AEW Would Welcome Shane McMahon, Gives Thoughts On Mr. McMahon Doc

In the latest edition of her Mone Mag newsletter, Mercedes Mone gave her thoughts on the rumors of Shane McMahon to AEW, thinking the entire roster would welcome him to the company. Here are highlights:

On Shane McMahon to AEW: “Seeing Shane’s incredible heart and passion for wrestling makes me think he has a lot of unfinished business. It also makes me think is Shane coming to AEW? I’m here for it, and I’m sure our roster is too. Regardless, it just seems like Shane belongs in the wrestling business. I admit if he doesn’t come back to wrestling, it will make me sad for him. I know what it’s like to be removed from what you love and how sad it made me. I imagine he feels the same way.”

On the Mr. McMahon documentary: “On to the big white elephant in the room, as in the big Vince McMahon Netflix documentary, as I said last week, I couldn’t wait to watch. Watching all six episodes, honestly, I was a little disappointed and didn’t feel like there was too much new for me. I’ll say this, as I watched, I couldn’t believe that I got to work for Vince, what a crazy genius he is, and how he really elevated wrestling to a whole stratosphere. He created a universe fans have enjoyed for decades and still do. He made wrestling larger than life. He did it all, and he tried it all. And he failed so many times, too. Where the business is at today is all because of him and his ideas. And that’s what I really liked it.”

On getting Vince to admit he was wrong: “This should probably be a Moné Memory, but while we’re on the subject of TV tapings, behind the scenes, and Vince McMahon, I remember one time I had a storyline and match with Nia Jax. During the match, Vince accidentally called over the headset for the referee to ring the bell. And it was way too early. We were confused, but we played along. When I got backstage, I remember going to Triple H and being like, what the hell just happened? Triple H explained it was an accident and, playfully, told me to go and confront Vince. So I did. Vince admitted he was wrong and then shared a laugh about it.”