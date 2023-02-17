wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Announced For WrestleCon 2023
Mercedes Mone is coming to Los Angeles for WrestleCon 2023 over WrestleMania weekend. WrestleCon announced that Mone, who battles for the IWGP WOmen’s Championship this weekend at NJPW Battle in the Valley, will be appearing at the convention.
The company posted to Twitter:
“Excited to welcome @MercedesVarnado to WrestleCon!! She will be exclusive to Session 4 on Sunday April 2nd. Preorders and mail order available at http://WrestleCon.com You must have Convention Admission for Session 4 in addition to a pre-order or cash purchase at the table.”
