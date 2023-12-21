Details On Mercedes Mone’s Asking Price, Reportedly More Than Charlotte Flair’s New WWE Deal

A new report has some details on Mercedes Mone’s asking price for a new deal. As previously reported, working plans for AEW and Mone to work together are no longer active, and she is not currently signed to NJPW. Fightful reports that according to sources in the industry, Mone’s asking price was above what Charlotte Flair is said to have received in her new deal with WWE.

Flair’s deal was reported as being a major increase for her and is believed to be one of the highest-paid deals to a woman in WWE history.

To be clear, there’s no word on whether Mone’s asking price was a factor in her not being part of AEW’s plans. The original report noted that Mone and AEW were far apart on terms, but it is not known whether those “terms” is in relation to number dates, the schedule, monetary terms, or creative. There’s also been no word that the door is closed between the two sides.