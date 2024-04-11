wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Reacts To Getting Attacked on AEW Dynamite
April 11, 2024 | Posted by
Mercedes Mone was attacked on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, but the lights went out to hide who did it. In a post on Twitter, Mone reacted to the incident.
She wrote: “WTF and who the fuck?!? There’s a price to pay when you mess with Mercedes Moné.”
Mone is set to have her first AEW match at AEW Double or Nothing next month.
WTF and who the fuck?!? 🤔
There’s a price to pay when you mess with Mercedes Moné
🤬🤬🤬#AEWDynamite https://t.co/PP7GcSJnuY
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 11, 2024