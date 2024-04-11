wrestling / News

Mercedes Mone Reacts To Getting Attacked on AEW Dynamite

April 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mercedes Mone AEW, Britt Baker Image Credit: AEW

Mercedes Mone was attacked on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, but the lights went out to hide who did it. In a post on Twitter, Mone reacted to the incident.

She wrote: “WTF and who the fuck?!? There’s a price to pay when you mess with Mercedes Moné.

Mone is set to have her first AEW match at AEW Double or Nothing next month.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mercedes Mone, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading