wrestling / News

Mercedes Mone Expected To Attend Impact Slammiversary

July 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mercedes Mone NJPW Sakura Genesis Image Credit: NJPW

Mercedes Mone will be in attendance for tomorrow’s Impact Slammiversary, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Mone is expected to be in attendance for the show. It was believed by those the site spoke to that Mone is there to support Trinity and likely won’t appear on camera.

Mone and Tamina were both in attendance for Trinity’s Impact debut, and Trinity attended Mone’s debut for NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom alongside Bailey.

Impact Slammiversary takes place tomorrow and airs live on PPV.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Slammiversary, Mercedes Mone, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading