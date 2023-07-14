wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Expected To Attend Impact Slammiversary
July 14, 2023 | Posted by
Mercedes Mone will be in attendance for tomorrow’s Impact Slammiversary, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Mone is expected to be in attendance for the show. It was believed by those the site spoke to that Mone is there to support Trinity and likely won’t appear on camera.
Mone and Tamina were both in attendance for Trinity’s Impact debut, and Trinity attended Mone’s debut for NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom alongside Bailey.
Impact Slammiversary takes place tomorrow and airs live on PPV.
