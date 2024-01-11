wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone and Bayley Attend Red Carpet Premiere For Hulu Film
Mercedes Mone and Bayley recently attended the red carpet premiere of the upcoming Hulu movie Self Reliance. The two posted photos on social media from the event, which you can see below.
Mone is said to be a free agent, although there have been rumors she’s negotiated with both AEW and WWE in recent weeks.
Mercedes Mone & Bayley are reunited once again today. Always so WHOLESOME! pic.twitter.com/kGc7FxO547
— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) January 10, 2024
📸 | Mercedes Mone and Bayley at the #SelfReliance premiere party. pic.twitter.com/vxzWxDyhug
— Women’s Wrestling Base (@WomensWRBase) January 10, 2024
