wrestling / News

Mercedes Mone and Bayley Attend Red Carpet Premiere For Hulu Film

January 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bayley Sasha Banks SummerSlam Mercedes Mone Image Credit: WWE

Mercedes Mone and Bayley recently attended the red carpet premiere of the upcoming Hulu movie Self Reliance. The two posted photos on social media from the event, which you can see below.

Mone is said to be a free agent, although there have been rumors she’s negotiated with both AEW and WWE in recent weeks.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bayley, Mercedes Mone, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading