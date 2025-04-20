WWE News: Mercedes Mone Reacts To Bayley Getting Pulled, WWE Brings Back CM Punk’s Old Theme, Living Colour Play Punk to Ring

– As previously reported, Bayley was written out of tomorrow’s Wrestlemania 41 event with an attack angle backstage. Lyra Valkyria will now have to find a new partner to challenge for the Women’s tag team titles. It was noted that Bayley is fine and the angle was planned for a while.

In a post on Twitter, Mercedes Mone reacted to the segment with a series of emojis.

– Living Colour performed at Wrestlemania 41 tonight, playing CM Punk’s theme song ‘Cult of Personality’.

LOOK IN MY EYES

WHAT DO YOU SEE? Legendary rock band Living Colour plays CM Punk to the ring at #WrestleMania for the second time! pic.twitter.com/7TuPWq7lkd — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2025

– Speaking of Punk theme songs, WWE used his old song, ‘This Fire Burns’ by Killswitch Engage, during a video package prior to his entrance.