WWE News: Mercedes Mone Reacts To Bayley Getting Pulled, WWE Brings Back CM Punk’s Old Theme, Living Colour Play Punk to Ring

April 19, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bayley Sasha Banks SummerSlam Mercedes Mone Image Credit: WWE

– As previously reported, Bayley was written out of tomorrow’s Wrestlemania 41 event with an attack angle backstage. Lyra Valkyria will now have to find a new partner to challenge for the Women’s tag team titles. It was noted that Bayley is fine and the angle was planned for a while.

In a post on Twitter, Mercedes Mone reacted to the segment with a series of emojis.

– Living Colour performed at Wrestlemania 41 tonight, playing CM Punk’s theme song ‘Cult of Personality’.

– Speaking of Punk theme songs, WWE used his old song, ‘This Fire Burns’ by Killswitch Engage, during a video package prior to his entrance.

