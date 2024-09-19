Mercedes Mone Calls Bayley a Natural Leader, Sees Her Opening Wrestling School One Day

Mercedes Mone imagines that Bayley will put her leadership skills to work in wrestling when she retires from the ring. Mone spoke about her longtime friend in her latest Mone Mag fan newsletter and talked about Bayley’s coaching for the WWE women’s division. Mone wrote:

“The subject of Bayley coaching the WWE’s women’s roster one day came up in conversation recently. All I can say is that she’s been a natural leader for years, and that coaching is something she’s always talked about. I see her opening her own wrestling school someday, if not being an actual WWE executive when she hangs up her boots.

“Even now, Bayley’s the go-to person backstage—always ready to help and elevate the women around her. She’s unselfish and passionate, constantly working to push the women’s division forward as a whole – not just herself. That’s a true role model and real leadership. When you talk about the women’s movement in life, not just wrestling, Bayley epitomizes what it needs to be and should be.”