AEW star Mercedes Mone retained her TBS Championship against Britt Baker at All In, and she spoke after the match about remaining a fighting champion and more. Mone appeared at the post-show media scrum to discuss her win and, oddly, her plan to breed her corgis with the royal lineage of dogs. You can see highlights below:

Mercedes Mone on where the match ranks for her: “I feel like she’s #1 when it comes to being my biggest fan. So she just rates there. But today I had to get my grandest entrance of them all, my dream entrance. And as you can see, I’m the queen of London now. Did everyone see my cute corgis? They are related to the queen. All girls. If anyone knows me, they know I have all boy corgis so we’re meet up, mate up and become cousins of the queen! I’m going to start mating corgis everywhere, it’s going to be amazing.”

On if she’s going to be a fighting champion going forward: “I mean, I’ve been a fighting champion thus far since I’ve been in AEW, since Big Business in March. I’m defending my New Japan Championship this Friday at Capital Collision. I defended my TBS Championship, I walked in and walked out as champion. So of course I’m going to be a fighting champion whenever Tony needs me to be.”

