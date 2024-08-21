wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone & Britt Baker Contract Signing Set for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
– AEW confirmed another segment for tonight’s All In go-home edition of Dynamite in Cardiff, Wales. AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker will take part in a contract signing for their upcoming title bout scheduled for this weekend’s AEW All In: London.
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the Utilita Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, Wales. The show will be broadcast on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Saraya
* Chris Jericho vs. Tommy Billington
* FTR & Darby Allin vs. The Elite (The Young Bucks and Jack Perry)
* Big Bill vs. HOOK
* MJF and Will Ospreay face-to-face
* Mercedes Mone and Dr. Britt Baker contract signing
* Final Showdown between Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland
#AEWDynamite TONIGHT@UtilitaArenaCDF | 1st U.K. Dynamite
8pmET/7pmCT | TBS
Time to make it Official!
TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado and Dr. @RealBrittBaker, D.M.D. meet to sign the contract for their TBS Championship match, THIS SUNDAY at #AEWAllInLondon!
TONIGHT 8/7c TBS pic.twitter.com/tEUuVz2Efv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 21, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Latest Update On AEW & Warner Bros. Discovery Media Talks
- Bret Hart Pushes Back On People Saying Vince McMahon Had ‘No Other Option’ In Montreal Screwjob
- Hulk Hogan Takes Shot At Kamala Harris’ Heritage In Video From Beer Event
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Wrestling Randy Savage at WWE WrestleMania 4, Dealing with Savage