– AEW confirmed another segment for tonight’s All In go-home edition of Dynamite in Cardiff, Wales. AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker will take part in a contract signing for their upcoming title bout scheduled for this weekend’s AEW All In: London.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the Utilita Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, Wales. The show will be broadcast on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Saraya

* Chris Jericho vs. Tommy Billington

* FTR & Darby Allin vs. The Elite (The Young Bucks and Jack Perry)

* Big Bill vs. HOOK

* MJF and Will Ospreay face-to-face

* Mercedes Mone and Dr. Britt Baker contract signing

* Final Showdown between Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland