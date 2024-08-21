wrestling / News

Mercedes Mone & Britt Baker Contract Signing Set for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

August 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– AEW confirmed another segment for tonight’s All In go-home edition of Dynamite in Cardiff, Wales. AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker will take part in a contract signing for their upcoming title bout scheduled for this weekend’s AEW All In: London.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the Utilita Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, Wales. The show will be broadcast on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Saraya
* Chris Jericho vs. Tommy Billington
* FTR & Darby Allin vs. The Elite (The Young Bucks and Jack Perry)
* Big Bill vs. HOOK
* MJF and Will Ospreay face-to-face
* Mercedes Mone and Dr. Britt Baker contract signing
* Final Showdown between Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland

