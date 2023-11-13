Mercedes Mone Says She Can’t Wait to Return Next Year

Mercedes Mone gave an update on her recovery, saying she expects to be back in the ring in 2024. Mone has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury at NJPW Resurgence in May, and she posted a video for Cameo in which she said she will be back with “some wrestling company” in 2024.

“I cannot wait to be back in the ring,” Mone said (per Fightful). “Expect me to return with some wrestling company in 2024. For sure, I cannot wait to be back in the squared circle. It’s where I feel the most home. It’s where I feel alive. I just can’t wait to be back.”

She continued, “I’ve been healing everything: mentally, physically, spiritually, physically, everything. I’m really excited to get back to where I live and what I do best.”

Mone was competing for NJPW and STARDOM, though she made an appearance at AEW All In in the audience.