Mercedes Mone Championship Celebration Set For AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone will receive a double championship celebration on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Monday that Mone, who won the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, will have a celebration on Wednesday’s show.

Khan wrote:

“This Wednesday, July 3

Chicago @WintrustArena

#AEWDynamite Beach Break

Presented by #SharkWeek After her #ForbiddenDoor win,

TBS Champion + NEW NJPW Strong Women’s Champ @mercedesvarnado celebrates in Chicago this Wednesday! Beach Break Moné THIS WEDNESDAY

8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS”

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Semifinal Match: PAC vs. Bryan Danielson

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Quarterfinal Match: Jeff Jarrett vs. Wild Card

* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Semifinal Match: Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale

* AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Daniel Garcia

* We’ll hear from Britt Baker

* Mercedes Mone’s double championship celebration