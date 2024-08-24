– Ahead of AEW All In: London 2024, The Independent released an editorial by TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, who discussed women’s wrestling becoming mainstream and more. Below are some highlights:

Mercedes Mone on AEW’s women’s division: “The women’s division here is something special, and I love seeing it progress and grow. I remember seeing the current women’s champion, Toni Storm, back when she was in WWE. Back then she was so shy and introverted – now every week I’m glued to my set like I’m 10 again, waiting to see what Timeless Toni does next. Or Mariah May, who came into this business a superfan like me, and is taking over (a little like me, too). Or Willow Nightingale, who I beat for my TBS Championship – she’s just starting out, but she’s going to be huge.”

On the differences between AEW and WWE: “The difference between the two companies is night and day. In WWE you have no idea what you’ll be doing week to week, but here I have space to be heard. Along with Tony Khan and with my friend and personal writer Jennifer Pepperman, there’s time to sit down and really plan out the kinds of stories we want to tell. I’m treated with genuine respect, and I really feel seen in a way I sometimes haven’t before. I love it so much here.”

On wanting to help women’s wrestling continue to grow: “Alongside all that, I’m going to make sure that women’s wrestling keeps on growing. I’m here to tell the world that we cannot be ignored – we cannot be denied. I’ve helped make room not only for myself, but for every great woman who steps into that ring – and this Sunday at All In, we’re going to show them that we’re here to stay.”

Mercedes Mone defends her title against former AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker tomorrow (Aug. 25) at AEW All In: London 2024. The event is being held at London’s Wembley Stadium. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.