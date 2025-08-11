Mercedes Mone On the Comparison Between WWE & AEW Locker Rooms

Mercedes Mone has been part of both the WWE and AEW locker rooms, and she says they’re very different in tone. Mone was a guest on MVP and Dwayne Swayze’s Markin Out Podcast and during the conversation, Mone was asked on her take between the backstage environments in the two companies.

“For me, it’s night and day,” Mone said (courtesy of Fightful). “First of all, I have my own locker room [laughs]. So, I’m not in it. I like being away from it. I don’t want to be part of the drama or anything.”

She went onto say, “When I am around the girls, it just feels like such a community of wanting to make this place grow. There is a hunger. I feel like we still feel so underground and we want to make it up here. All these women have so much drive and passion. I can feel it. They fire me up. I want to be the best because they want to be the best. Same with the guys, too. The energy with the guys. It feels so different. I don’t want to say, ‘WWE is bad and people have egos,’ it just feels like we’re all trying to fight for something and we’re trying to fight to make this the best. I love people who have passion and hunger.”

Mone is the current AEW TBS Champion along with seven independent titles and will defend the TBS Championship in a four-way match against Alex Windsor and a star each from STARDOM and CMLL at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.