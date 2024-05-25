Mercedes Mone Says She’s Competing With The AEW Roster, Not Another Company

In an interview with US Weekly, Mercedes Mone spoke about the competition between AEW and WWE and said that she is focused on competing with other wrestlers in AEW. Mone will wrestle her first match for AEW tomorrow night at Double or Nothing. Here are highlights:

On the competition between AEW and WWE: “I feel like there should be no competition when it’s between companies. It just needs to be competition between the wrestlers, seeing who wants to be the main event of the show, to make the most money. I’m competing with everybody here in AEW to let them know I’m the face of the company. I’m not competing with any other company.”

On tribalism in wrestling: “A lot of things just trail from the Internet. People are just so in their phones. Going on the Internet and bragging and complaining and they’re not actually living in the real world. When they come out into the real world and they actually go to wrestling shows and enjoy things with wrestling fans, they know that this is all just so much fun. People just like to drag things and be mean on the Internet just to be mean on the Internet. When they come to these shows, it’s a whole different feeling.”

On how she feels about her career right now: “I’m having the best time of my life and career. There’s this new freedom. I’m discovering a whole new side of me. I’m not Sasha Banks anymore.”