Mercedes Mone Confirmed For NJPW Resurgence Next Month

April 24, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mercedes Mone NJPW Sakura Genesis Image Credit: NJPW

In a post on Twitter, New Japan Pro Wrestling confirmed that Mercedes Mone will appear at NJPW Resurgence next month. The event happens on May 21 at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, CA. Mone had previously said she would appear there after her loss to Mayu Iwatani at STARDOM All Star Grand Queendom. As noted, Mone recently signed a contract extension with the company.

