Mercedes Mone Says She’ll Be at NJPW Sakura Genesis, Teases Other Appearances

Mercedes Mone has confirmed that she will be at NJPW Sakura Genesis, and says that she may be popping up in other promotions as well. The IWGP Women’s Champion spoke with TMZ Sports for a new interview and talked about what’s next for her, teasing a possible match with STARDOM High Speed Champion AZM.

“Besides taking it on carpets, autograph signings, all over the world, I’m going to see what little promotions I can pop up to,” Mone said (per Fightful). “I know next on my plate is April 8 in Tokyo, Japan for Sakura Genesis. I have a girl named AZM calling me out, so I’ve been putting the offer on the table of who is next on the list, I want to see who is ready for Mercedes Mone because I turn down to nobody. I’m always here for the check, I’m always here for the bag. Whoever has the biggest bag is where I’m going to go.”

Mone defeated KAIRI at NJPW Battle in the Valley to capture the Women’s Championship.