Mercedes Mone Confirms She Had Plans With Megan Thee Stallion, Says She Should Have Kept Her Mouth Shut

As previously reported, Mercedes Mone and Megan Thee Stallion had a working agreement to do something together earlier this year. However, Megan’s new song ‘Neva Play’ is now the theme song for Smackdown, so she’s working with WWE currently. In the latest edition of her Mone Mag newsletter, Mercedes confirmed reports that they were planning to work together and felt she should have kept quiet about it.

She wrote: “Sports Illustrated and other sources reported on conversations between my advocate Kev, and Meg’s manager, Mike B., regarding her and me doing stuff at AEW. It’s true. A few weeks ago in an interview, I made the mistake of teasing the idea, which made headlines. More recently, it was announced that Meg would be part of the new Smackdown theme. It could all be a coincidence, of course. But then, they don’t call me the blueprint for nothing. In hindsight, I should have kept my mouth shut about it but all you can do is live and learn. I’m flattered and honored in a way, as it proves we are clearly on the right path. While I would have loved to work with Meg and would have loved to see her work with our brand, I’m still happy for her. She’s a great person and talent who will get exposure to the vast wrestling audience. Trust in this, AEW and Team Moné have a lot more brewing so it’s all good. You all will just have to wait this time to hear about it. 😉“