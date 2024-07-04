Mercedes Mone Confirms She Ran Into Shane McMahon At NY Airport

Mercedes Mone has confirmed a report that she spoke with Shane McMahon when they ran into each other in New York City over the weekend. As reported, McMahon and Mone had been said to have ran into each other at Laguardia Airport in New York City on Monday morning in New York City as they headed to separate flights and had a conversation. Mone confirmed the story in her official newsletter.

“After it all, by only the fates aligned – I walked into the airport, was in line by the bagel shop when I suddenly looked up, and there he was, just as surprised as I was,” Mone wrote (per PWInsider). ” My first day being a double title holder and the first wrestler and former WWE Superstar I see is McMahon….come on, if that isn’t the universe working in divine timing, I don’t know what else it could be.”

She added, “I’ve always loved Shane. When we locked eyes, we both kind of looked at each other like IS THAT YOU? Our faces lit up as we got to talking a bit and before he boarded his flight, he gave me his number… the rest as they say a history or maybe a mystery!”