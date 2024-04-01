Mercedes Mone Confirms She Had Been Talking To Tony Khan For Quite Some Time

Speaking on 98.5 Stick To Wrestling, Mercedes Mone spoke about her AEW debut last month on AEW Dynamite: Big Business. Here are the highlights (per Fightful):

On when she knew about the debut: “I knew for a while, that’s why it’s all about Big Business. I am Big Business. I’m the CEO of AEW. Me and Tony have been planning things for a while and we’re in the works to do so many more incredible things,” she said.

On the deal coming together: “It was amazing. We’ve been talking for quite some time now. The alignment felt so right in 2024. There have been so many beautiful things in the works. When he called me the first time, I was like, ‘I’ll think about it, TK. We have to build this relationship. Let me keep on watching and seeing this women’s division.’ I kept on watching the division and my dreams became so much bigger and brighter. I knew instantly I wanted AEW to be my home.”