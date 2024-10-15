Mercedes Mone Credits Natalya for Helping to Shape Her Career

– During the latest edition of her Mone Mag Newsletter, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone gave credit where credit is due to longtime WWE Superstar Natalya. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mercedes Mone on Natalya: “Let me start with Natalya, an absolute legend in her own right. She’s been wrestling longer than me and has helped shape so many careers, including mine. My first dark matches, some of my first NXT matches — Natalya was right there with me. I still remember being in the ring with her, and she would whisper things like ‘You’re doing great’ or ‘Amazing job,’ honestly, that meant the world to me.”

On the importance of those encouraging moments: “Those little moments of encouragement, they stick with you. When I step in the ring with less-experienced talent, I try to pass that same energy along. It’s all about building confidence because trust me, we’ve all been there.”

As previously reported, Natalya signed a new contract to stay in WWE earlier this year.