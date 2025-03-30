Mercedes Mone Declares For Owen Hart Cup, Confronted By Athena

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Mercedes Mone declared for the Owen Hart Cup before she was confronted by Athena. Mone defeated Robyn Renegade before Tony Schiavone entered the ring to interview her. She said she wanted to add more gold to her collection and to do that, she was enterting the Owen Hart Cup tournament. When Schiavone mentioned that Billie Starkz was also in the tournament, Mone took shots at Starkz and the women who trained her.

That’s when Athena showed up. She went face-to-face with Mone, who tried to hit her with the TBS belt. Athena avoided it and hit her with a punch. Then she went for O-Face before Mone shoved Renegade in the way. Athena then said that Collision was her show now.

Later on, Athena also declared for the Owen Hart Cup.

