wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Defeats Hikaru Shida, Retains AEW TBS Title at All Out
Mercedes Mone is still undefeated in AEW and is still the TBS Champion after beating Hikaru Shida at All Out. Kamille was banned from ringside from the match, which forced Mone to win on her own. She did so by working on the knee of Shida. After bringing the kendo stick into the ring, Shida almost used it but decided not to. Mone capitalized by eventually hitting a chop block on the leg and the Mone Maker for the win.
Mone is in her first reign as TBS Champion and has held it for 105 days. She won the belt on May 26 at Double or Nothing.
