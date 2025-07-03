wrestling
Mercedes Mone Defeats Mina Shirakawa In 1,000th Career Match On AEW Dynamite
Mercedes Mone was victorious in her 1,000th match, defeating Mina Shirakawa at AEW Dynamite 300. Wednesday’s show saw Mone put her AEW TBS Championship on the line against Shirakawa in what is her 1,000th match of her career.
Mone successfully defended her title against Shirakawa, as you can see in some clips below.
Mone will battle Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In: Texas on July 12th.
It's a night full of celebrations!
Happy 1000th match, @MercedesVarnado! 🎉
Watch #AEWDynamite 300 LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/NmQ6ld7to6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 2, 2025
MONE IS STILL THE TBS CHAMP #AEWDynamite #AEW pic.twitter.com/O7tBrDXUHq
— TalonWulf • タロン • ウルフ (@TalonWulf98) July 3, 2025
MONE IS STILL THE TBS CHAMP #AEWDynamite #AEW pic.twitter.com/O7tBrDXUHq
— TalonWulf • タロン • ウルフ (@TalonWulf98) July 3, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Tommy Dreamer Praises the Crowd & Atmosphere for CM Punk vs. John Cena at WWE Night of Champions
- Backstage Update on When Darby Allin Will Return to AEW
- Jake Roberts Recalls Stiff Clothesline From Sid Vicious, Details Getting His Receipt
- Eric Bischoff Believes The Mortis Character Could Have Printed Money In WWE