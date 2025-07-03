Mercedes Mone Defeats Mina Shirakawa In 1,000th Career Match On AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone was victorious in her 1,000th match, defeating Mina Shirakawa at AEW Dynamite 300. Wednesday’s show saw Mone put her AEW TBS Championship on the line against Shirakawa in what is her 1,000th match of her career.

Mone successfully defended her title against Shirakawa, as you can see in some clips below.

Mone will battle Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In: Texas on July 12th.