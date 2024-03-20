Mercedes Mone Explains The Difference Between Mone and Sasha Banks

In an interview with NBC10 Boston, Mercedes Mone explained the difference between her Mone character and Sasha Banks, as well as the difference between a Boss and a CEO.

She said: “Sasha was a boss, but a boss is someone that demands something. A CEO is on a mission. I am on a mission to make AEW global. That’s exactly what we’re about to do. We have the top wrestlers from all around the world. If you watch every week on Dynamite, you’re not going to want to miss anything.“