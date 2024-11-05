Mercedes Mone Discusses Her Connection With Bayley

– During a recent edition of her Mone Mag Newsletter, AEW star and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone discussed her relationship with former WWE tag team partner Bayley. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mercedes Mone on Bayley: “From the moment I met Bayley, we had an instant connection. I KNEW she was just like me. We loved wrestling in the same genuine way and became best friends instantly. I think she is my greatest opponent of all time because we are best friends. When I get to try the moves that I have wanted to try, Bayley gets it. Her love, passion, and drive for wrestling, like mine, has us trying to bring out the best in one another.”

On what they want for women’s wrestling: “We both also want the same for women’s wrestling. I never felt a downside to wrestling her, either. If we didn’t like how something went in a match, we would discuss it and try to fix it for the next one. In addition, I always knew I would be protected in the ring with her and t we would be creative in putting our match together.”