– During a recent edition of the Battleground Podcast, AEW star and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone was asked about a potential matchup with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion and former AEW star, Jade Cargill. Mercedes Mone said the following on Jade Cargill (via Fightful):

“You never know in wrestling. No, I never cross paths with her, but every single autograph signing that I’ve been to, before I even came to AEW, so many fans are like, ‘I hope you get to wrestle Jade, I want you to wrestle Jade.’ I’m like, alright, and then I came to [AEW], and then she went to the other place, but you never know. There’s a lot of dream matches out there in existence, so you never know in wrestling.”

Mercedes Mone joined AEW following Jade Cargill’s exit from the company last year. She currently wrestles for WWE. At last Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel 2024, Cargill and tag team partner Bianca Belair retained their tag team titles in a Fatal 4-Way Match.