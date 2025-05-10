– As previously reported, AEW TBS Champion lost the NJPW STRONG Women’s Title at last night’s NJPW Resurgence event. AZM beat Mone and Mina Shirakawa in a triple threat bout to win the belt. Mone later spoke to Denise Salcedo in a post-match interview at the show, and she’s now only Three Belts Mone, instead of four. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mercedes Mone n potentially becoming the new AEW Women’s World Champion at All In Texas: “I can feel the emotions right now. I feel like I’m about to cry, but I’m going to save that for Texas. Really, that’s what I’ve been dreaming about; main eventing All In. This is our Super Bowl, this is our biggest pay-per-view of the year, and you’re talking to the biggest star in all of professional wrestling, in all of women’s wrestling.”

On putting women’s wrestling on the map: “I put women’s wrestling on the map. To do that in Texas, well, I am the Beyonce of wrestling, and I cannot wait to show everybody not only my gear, my outfit, my look, just the match alone.”

To get a title shot at AEW All In Texas, Mercedes Mone will have to get through Jamie Hayter in the finals of the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament finals at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. The pay-per-view event is scheduled for Sunday, May 25 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.