– During a recent AEW Closeup interview with Renee Paquette, newly signed AEW star Mercedes Mone discussed what’s in store for her in AEW and her AEW debut last Wednesday at Big Business. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mercedes Mone on having unfinished business with Willow Nightingale: “There is so much in order. I got to meet so many people at Big Business. I don’t know. I’m about to go to Toronto, just keep scouting out this women’s division. Me and Willow have some unfinished business. She was my last opponent before I got hurt and I haven’t really seen the footage, so I don’t know if it was her that pushed me, if I slipped, if somebody paid off the ref. It was such a hectic day, and it was for the New Japan Strong Women’s Championship.”

Her thoughts on Nightingale: “I don’t know Willow. I don’t know if she’s dirty. I don’t know how bad she wants things. I’ve been around a business where people will scratch, claw, and stab you in your back. So far, we got to do a little chatting backstage. She seems nice. She’s cute. I’d like to pick up some more Big Business with her again.”