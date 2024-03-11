Mercedes Mone Discusses Whether She Feels Pressure To To Elevate A Division

Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks in WWE) is expected to make her AEW debut this week on Dynamite.

While appearing on the Kick Rocks podcast (per Fightful), Mone was asked whether she feels the pressure to elevate the women’s division of the company she is part of.

“I don’t like putting pressure on myself like that. I don’t feel like it’s a responsibility when it’s my dream and what I love because it’s not a responsibility, it’s what I have to do. It’s what I was born to do. It’s my sole purpose. It’s what I’m chasing to do. Equality in this business, making this business safe for women and respected for women. It’s beyond that. Responsibility? You can put it on me, but it’s my goal. It’s what I’ve been chasing. It’s what makes me so passionate about this business and makes me go chase these dreams that you sometimes think are not possible. Let me see if it can be. If no one is going to do it, I will, or try to.”