Mercedes Mone Says She Doesn’t ‘Need’ To Recruit Anyone To AEW

Mercedes Mone is in AEW now, and she says she doesn’t feel the need to hard sell other stars on the promotion. Mone recently spoke with James Stewart of the Stick to Wrestling Podcast and was asked if she is trying to sell other talent on coming to the company.

“I don’t need to recruit anybody,” Mone said (per Fightful). “If anybody wants to be here, they can come here. Well, it’s really up to Tony Khan. If he wants somebody here, they would have to be the best wrestlers and that’s what AEW is all about. It’s for the best wrestlers in the world. If you want to be here, come to AEW.”

Mone will challenge for the TBS Championship at AEW Double or Nothing in May.