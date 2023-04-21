wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Reveals Dream Opponents In Japan, Differences in Training
Mercedes Mone did a Twitter Q&A and talked about her dream opponents in Japan and more. The IWGP Women’s Champion did a Q&A to promote her Kanndela CBD company that she co-owns with Samuray Del Sol and you can see some responses below.
Mone noted in a question about her dream Japanese opponent that she would love to face Naomichi Marufuji or Mizuki, and that SANADA, Kenny Omega, and Zack Sabre Jr. would be her dream opponents in NJPW. She also doled out some advice on training in wrestling and said that discipline is the biggest difference between training in the US and Japan.
The discipline! It feels extra loved here #kanndela
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 21, 2023
Find a good notable school and be the hardest worker in the class #kanndela
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 21, 2023
I would love to wrestle Marufugi
And my princess @mizupyon3
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 21, 2023
I’m so thankful for this experience it changed me as person for the better. I will always remember how kind I was treated here #kanndela
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 21, 2023
Will find out haha I’m learning everyday! #kanndela
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 21, 2023
sanada 🤤🤤🤤@KennyOmegamanX
Or @zacksabrejr would be 🔥🔥🔥#Kanndela
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 21, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Nia Jax Says Vince McMahon Changed Finish of Survivor Series Match to Have Her Win
- Samuray del Sol On His Connection With Jon Huber, People Dragging Him For Spelling Jon Wrong
- Billy Corgan Explains Why He Brought NWA On the Road With Smashing Pumpkins
- Updated List of Planned Episodes for Dark Side of the Ring Season 4