Mercedes Mone Reveals Dream Opponents In Japan, Differences in Training

Mercedes Mone did a Twitter Q&A and talked about her dream opponents in Japan and more. The IWGP Women’s Champion did a Q&A to promote her Kanndela CBD company that she co-owns with Samuray Del Sol and you can see some responses below.

Mone noted in a question about her dream Japanese opponent that she would love to face Naomichi Marufuji or Mizuki, and that SANADA, Kenny Omega, and Zack Sabre Jr. would be her dream opponents in NJPW. She also doled out some advice on training in wrestling and said that discipline is the biggest difference between training in the US and Japan.

The discipline! It feels extra loved here #kanndela — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 21, 2023

Find a good notable school and be the hardest worker in the class #kanndela — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 21, 2023

I would love to wrestle Marufugi

And my princess @mizupyon3 — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 21, 2023

I’m so thankful for this experience it changed me as person for the better. I will always remember how kind I was treated here #kanndela — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 21, 2023