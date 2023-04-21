wrestling / News

Mercedes Mone Reveals Dream Opponents In Japan, Differences in Training

April 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mercedes Mone NJPW Wrestling Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega Image Credit: NJPW

Mercedes Mone did a Twitter Q&A and talked about her dream opponents in Japan and more. The IWGP Women’s Champion did a Q&A to promote her Kanndela CBD company that she co-owns with Samuray Del Sol and you can see some responses below.

Mone noted in a question about her dream Japanese opponent that she would love to face Naomichi Marufuji or Mizuki, and that SANADA, Kenny Omega, and Zack Sabre Jr. would be her dream opponents in NJPW. She also doled out some advice on training in wrestling and said that discipline is the biggest difference between training in the US and Japan.

