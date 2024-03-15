Note On How Much Mercedes Mone May Be Earning in AEW

As previously reported, Mercedes Mone made her AEW debut this past week and it’s believed she has been signed since January. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on how much Mone might be earning in the company.

When she negotiated with WWE in late 2022 and late 2023, she wanted more money than the company was offering. There were reports at the time that said she was looking to get paid ‘Becky Lynch level money.’ It’s unknown what AEW’s offer was except that it was higher than WWE. It is, however “considerably lower” than the $5 million that has been rumored online.

A female star in WWE noted that they heard it was enough to make Mone the highest-paid woman in wrestling. They said they were happy for her that AEW made the offer and she accepted, as it will mean more for other women wrestlers. They added: “I think it sets a standard that woman should be paid, too. The women do great numbers and have huge social followings. A huge deal for women in the industry who are paid a lot less than men.“