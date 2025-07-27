Mercedes Mone Wins Two More Titles, Becomes Eight Belts Mone

Mercedes Mone may not have won the AEW Women’s World title at All In, but she’s still collecting belts elsewhere. Mone defeated Diana Strong in Poland to win the Prime Time Wrestling Women’s Title and BestYa Wrestling Women’s Title.

Mone is still the AEW TBS Champion, as well as the EWA Women’s Champion, CMLL World Women’s Champion and the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion. Two of the belts she has are merely ceremonial. That includes the Southside Women’s Championship, which is now defunct and was unified into the RevPro title. The last one is the championship belt she received for winning the Owen Hart Cup tournament at Double or Nothing.