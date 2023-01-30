Mercedes Mone On Her Evolution From Sasha Banks, What to Expect From NJPW Match

Mercedes Mone is bringing a new version of herself to her NJPW run, and she recently talked about what to expect from her going forward. Mone spoke about her evolution during a conversation with the NJPW website, and you can check out the highlights below:

On what she’s bringing that’s new to this stage of her career: “I think you can already see from my name alone, it’s an evolution. I’m not a boss anymore, I’m a CEO. I’m going to run every division that I step foot in. I’ve been training for this match since October, and on top of my 12 years experience already.”

On what to expect during the match: “There’s a whole new excitement and love for pro-wrestling here. It’s different dreams, different everything. This is something that you haven’t seen before because it is the first match for Mercedes Moné, but it’s also the kickstart to my year. A whole new chapter of more awards, more trophies, more ‘first-time evers. Just a year of being the best! It’s going to be the year of Mercedes Moné, and it’ll be kickstarted by the greatest match of all time in San Jose.”