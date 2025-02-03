Mercedes Mone Excited That NCAA Approved Women’s Wrestling As National Sport

In the latest edition of the Mone Mag, Mercedes Mone gave her thoughts on the news that the NCAA has approved women’s wrestling to be a national sport. Women’s wrestling is now the sixth sport to get championship status as part of the NCAA’s Emerging Sports for Women program.

Mone wrote: “As you know, one of my biggest missions, along with creating more global opportunities for women in professional wrestling, is also creating more global opportunities for women in sports in general. My twenties were dedicated solely to wrestling and pioneering the women’s division, which I am very proud of. In my thirties, I seek to expand the mission in this regard, which is a big step in that direction. Furthermore, though what we do is entertainment, we also do quite a bit of actual ‘wrestling.'” When you think of former amateurs Kurt Angle, Shelton Benjamin, and others who have succeeded in professional wrestling, I believe the opportunities could be endless for more women. And while to each their own, I sincerely hope many of these female athletes, upon graduation, consider testing the waters in our arena.“