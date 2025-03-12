– During her recent Mone Mag Newsletter, AEW star and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone explained the differences between her wrestling character and her true self. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mercedes Mone on the differences between her character and her real self: “During my interview, I reflected on how different I am from my wrestling character, Mercedes Moné. While Mercedes Moné and my real self, Mercedes Varnado, share some similarities, they are also quite distinct in many ways. Mercedes Moné is like a superhero—a larger-than-life persona that embodies confidence, strength, fashion, and fierce determination. She allows me to tap into a side of myself that I sometimes struggle to express in my everyday life.”

On what she’s like at home: “When I’m at home, though, I’m far from the glitz and glam that comes with being a professional wrestler. I absolutely love slipping into my cozy sweats and a simple tank top, completely ditching the makeup and wig. There’s something so comforting about hanging out with my dogs in a relaxed state, away from the spotlight.”

Mercedes Mone was recently in action last weekend at AEW Revolution 2025. She defended her title against Momo Watanabe at the pay-per-view event.