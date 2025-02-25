Mercedes Mone Explains Why Retirement Scares Her

– AEW star and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone recently spoke to Katee Sackhoff on The Katee Sackhoff Show to discuss her career, retirement, if she ever plans on slowing down, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mercedes Mone on retirement: “That scares me, I don’t want to think about the word retirement but I do think about slowing down because I’ve been doing it for so long. Aches and pains start to catch up and different dreams start to happen. Life starts to grow and I just have so many more dreams that I want to go pursue and chase and go accomplish while I still can, being young and feeling good and having my body feel good.”

On if she will slow down at some point: “I don’t want to put a time frame of when that exact moment I will slow down, but I know sooner than later, I definitely want to take more time to pursue other things and really set that place of what am I going to do when I’m done wrestling. What’s going to bring me the most joy, what is my passion, and I still love this business so much so I always want to be a part of it whether that’s being a producer or a coach or just always being involved with that, I really enjoy the process of creating and forming matches and I think I’m really good at that, especially for women. I feel like when I’m done with wrestling, that’s an aspect or avenue that I want to go into. Right now, I’m just on this journey of making women’s wrestling global.”

Mercedes Mone recently successfully defended her title earlier this month at AEW Grand Slam Australia, beating Harley Cameron.