Mercedes Mone Is a Fan Of Harley Cameron, Is Excited To See What She Does In 2025

Mercedes Mone says she’s been a fan of Harley Cameron’s for a while and expects to see her make big strides in 2025. Mone spoke with Sports Illustrated for a recent interview and during the conversation she talked about her fellow AEW women’s roster member. You can see highlights below:

On Cameron’s progress so far: “I’ve been a fan of hers for a very long time. I’ve trained with her at Flatbacks Wrestling School with Tyler Breeze for the past two years. Just to see how quick that she adapts to things and just wants to try things to learn. It’s so refreshing to see.”

On Cameron’s work ethic: “She works extremely hard. She trains multiple times a week in the wrestling ring, at all different wrestling schools all over Florida. I know within the year to come, we’re just gonna see her grow to whole new heights.”

On training with Cameron recently: “I also brought my friend Samuray Del Sol for wrestling training, and we did a lot of Lucha stuff and she was walking the rope. She was flipping off the top rope. So just be prepared for the future, what she’s going to bring to the table.”