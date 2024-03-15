Mercedes Mone On Finding Herself After WWE, Why She’s Now ‘The CEO’

Mercedes Mone recently weighed in on trying to find her way after she left WWE and why she calls herself “The CEO” now. Money spoke with Renee Pacquette for a digital exclusive posted by AEW, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On her time between WWE and joining AEW: “I mean, first is just finding a team. Finding people that I can go to for help because I felt so lost, so broken, so hurt and so confused. [Not knowing] where I fit in this world and especially in the world of wrestling that gave me so much hope, gave me so [many] dreams, gave me so much opportunity. I felt very lost and confused and unsure, and it hurt me because of how much work I put into being in wrestling and all my dreams into it just felt like it got taken away from me and just kinda came crumbling down.”

On finding herself: “It took a little bit of healing, a lot of healing, but a team to really help build me back up and to have my back. To let me know, I am more than a boss, I am a CEO because I took control of my own life. I walked out with my head held up high, and I found so many new passions that I never got to discover before. Wrestling has always been my one and only and my everything. To be a 30-year-old back then, now I’m 32, to grow and understand that there’s so much more than this. Wrestling is so much more. It’s so beautiful. It’s more than just in the ring,” she continued. “To be able to discover a new love, new foundation, just new everything. It just felt so freeing to grow.”